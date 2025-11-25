Struggle, hard work and self-confidence are the keys to success: Finance Minister OP Choudhary

Raipur: A grand and inspiring career guidance programme was organised on Monday at the Ramlila Ground in Raigarh to support the planned career development and bright future of the youth. The event was organised through the special initiative of the State’s Finance Minister and Raigarh MLA Shri OP Choudhary, in which Super 30 founder and renowned mathematician Padma Shri Anand Kumar motivated thousands of students with his message of success, struggle, goals and hard work.

Move forward with a planned approach to build your career

Addressing the youth, Finance Minister Shri O.P. Choudhary said that a clear goal, the right guidance and hard work are the three most important elements in career building. He said that difficulties in life often become the foundation for greater success. He urged the youth to read career-related books, stay informed about examinations and move forward with a planned approach. He announced that more than 100 meritorious students from the district would be given Rs 5,000 each as voluntary assistance, a decision warmly welcomed with applause by the audience.

Rising to the Top with Confidence Amid Hardships

Padma Shri Anand Kumar said that visiting Raigarh brought him great joy and that he was taking back equal inspiration from the youth here. He urged students to maintain honest effort, confidence and patience. He said that only when young people dare to dream, their aspirations can soar high. Sharing stories from his own struggles, he said that after the death of his father he began selling ‘papad’. Due to financial hardships he could not attend Cambridge University, but those very struggles strengthened him and led to the beginning of Super 30. He also shared inspirational stories of students like Abhishek Raj, Shashi Narayan and Nidhi Jha, who reached the heights of success despite severe hardships.

The harder the struggle, the brighter the success

Shri Kumar said that students studying in government schools or those with limited resources should never consider themselves weak. No one can compete with students who embrace struggle. He said, “Whatever you do, do it with excellence. Don’t make excuses, and don’t let your hard work fall short. The harder the struggle, the brighter the success.” He said the biggest strength behind the success of 510 students of 17 batches of Super 30 academy has been their hard work, struggle and confidence.

At the massive youth gathering in Raigarh, students welcomed the speakers by lighting mobile flashlights. Selected candidates of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, gold medallists, outstanding students and IIT-selected candidate R. Balaji Yadav were honoured during the event.

Grand events scheduled in Pusaur and Sariya on 25 November

The second phase of the youth career guidance programme will be held on 25 November at 8:30 a.m. at the Indraprastha Stadium in Pusaur, where students from 40 schools and 3 colleges of Pusaur and Kharsia regions will participate. Later that day, at 3:30 p.m., a large career guidance session will be held in Sariya. In these programmes, students will interact directly with Padma Shri Anand Kumar and receive guidance on goal-setting, time management, competitive exam preparation and confidence building.

In the programme Mayor Shri Jeevardhan Chauhan, Chairman Shri Digreelal Sahu, former MLAs, public representatives, Collector Shri Mayank Chaturvedi, SP Shri Divyang patel, councillors and a large number of students were present.