Structural reforms on the cards in organ donation: Mandaviya

Even though Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is playing a key role in ‘correcting’ vote arithmetic for the BJP in Karnataka Assembly polls, the minister is not giving a miss to his ministerial work as Mandaviya is making himself available for crucial meetings of the Health Ministry through video-conferencing.

In the latest, the minister on Wednesday virtually reviewed the status of the country’s organ donation and transplant policy with senior officials of the ministry. During the meeting, Mandaviya said that far-sighted structural changes are in the offing to reform the organ donation and organ transplant sector in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of total organ transplants in the country has substantially increased from less than 5,000 in 2013 to more than 15,000 in 2022.

Now, more organs per deceased donor are being utilised due to better coordination through the Network of Organ and Tissues Transplant Organisations at the National (NOTTO), Regional (ROTTO) and State levels (SOTTO). In 2016, 2,265 organs were utilised from 930 deceased donors while 2,765 could be utilised from 904 deceased donors in 2022.

In a statement, the ministry said that NOTTO is working on a transplant manual as a step-by-step guide for implementing Organ Donation and Transplantation Programme in hospitals and also on a Standard Course for training Transplant Coordinators as both these documents will be completed and released shortly.

Four verticals for coordination, IEC, training and HR/accounts have been created in the NOTTO for better implementation of the programme, it said.

Recently, the Centre has granted special casual leaves of up to 42 days to central government employees, who donate an organ to another human being, as a special welfare measure in public interest.

The Health Ministry is also imbibing learnings from international best practices for further policy reforms towards the augmentation of organ donation and transplantation in the country, the ministry said.