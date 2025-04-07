Strong nation can only be built on foundation of healthy India: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Emphasising the importance of fitness and sports in nation building, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said a strong nation can only be built on the foundation of a healthy India.

He also stressed the need to promote sports at every level, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in fostering a new sports culture across the country.

Speaking during the inauguration of the first All India Police Handball Cluster 2024-2025, Adityanath said, "Sports have always been an integral part of Indian life. Our sages have long said that fulfilment of all religious pursuits requires a healthy body. A healthy mind can only reside in a healthy body.

"To realise the vision of a strong nation, we must first have a healthy India. Therefore, it is essential to promote sports at every level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully introduced a new sports culture across the country."

Adityanath cited initiatives such as Khelo India, the Fit India Movement, and the establishment of SAI centres in every district through the Sports Authority of India (SAI) as examples of this shift.

"In light of all these programmes, the all-India police tournament has been launched, and I am pleased to announce that for the next five days, the All India Police Handball Cluster 2024-2025 will be held in the capital of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.

A total of 75 teams representing central forces and state police departments with 1,341 players, including 336 women, are taking part in the event, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Adityanath also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for choosing Uttar Pradesh as the host for the handball tournament.

"Teams from across the country -- from Manipur to Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir to Telangana and West Bengal -- make this event a true reflection of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," the chief minister said.

In the past five years, the Uttar Pradesh police department has participated in more than 500 international competitions. In addition, players who have won medals are being incorporated into the state police force, with over 500 athletes recruited for various posts through direct recruitment, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad, and ADG (PAC) Sujit Pandey were among those present at the event, it added.