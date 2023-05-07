Strong law and order is the identity of today’s UP: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that strong law and order is the new identity of Uttar Pradesh as six years ago, dynastic parties used to give pistols to the youth while the double engine government is giving them tablets.



“Youth is becoming self-reliant as we are combining the talent of Uttar Pradesh with technology and training. As a result of this, UP is rapidly becoming the growth engine of India’s development,” CM Yogi said.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the civic election campaign in Badaun Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Ganga Expressway passing through Badaun will link Meerut on one side and Prayagraj on the other. “Whether you want to go to Delhi or Prayagraj, you will have to go via Badaun. With this Badaun will emerge as a destination hub. The BJP government is soon going to work on sewer lines and provide pure drinking water under Har Ghar Jal Yojana in Badaun,” Yogi said.

He added the state received investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore in the Global Investors Summit which will generate more than one crore employment opportunities. The youth will not wander anywhere for employment as Badaun has also received investment proposals at the summit.

While addressing another election rally in Aligarh, the CM said that UP was known for its tala, taleem and tehzeeb (locks, education and manners), but these dynasts with casteist thinking shut down lock manufacturing units of Aligarh. They had nothing to do with taleem and tehzeeb.

He said Maharaja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who was at the forefront of the country’s independence, had given land to the Aligarh Muslim University, but not even a plaque exists in his name at the university.