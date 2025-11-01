Stroke rehab centre opened in Telangana

Hyderabad: A stroke and neurorehabilitation centre that combines robotic precision, AI-based therapy tracking, and clinical expertise has been opened in Hyderabad.

The Center for Advanced Robotics and Recovery was inaugurated on World Stroke Day on October 29 with the aim to deliver the fastest recovery in India through a seamless blend of science, data and human care, the company said in a statement.

Besides the Hyderabad facility, the HCAH (HealthCare atHOME), an out-of-hospital care provider in India for medical rehabilitation and homecare services, plans to expand its footprint in Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata.