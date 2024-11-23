Strive for a developed India: Hry CM to youth

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the need for collective dedication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. He called on the youth to strive towards achieving both a developed Haryana and a developed India.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the district-level youth festival held at the Multi Art Cultural Centre in Kurukshetra. Prior to the ceremony, he visited the Science Fair at the centre, where he awarded certificates of appreciation to the winning participants.

While appreciating the presentations at the District Youth Festival, the Chief Minister said that India boasts the largest youth population in the world. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision of harnessing this youth power to drive the country towards development. “The Prime Minister considers the youth as the nation’s foundational pillar. He believes that to build a developed, and divine India, we will have to strengthen the four key ‘Amrit pillars’: our youth, women, farmers, and the middle and lower classes,” the Chief Minister said.

He praised the talent of Haryana’s youth, who have made significant achievements both nationally and internationally. He noted their impressive performance in various competitive examinations, including a notable presence in prestigious assessments like NEET and JEE.

He also highlighted the youth’s success in sports, mentioning that Haryana athletes contributed four of India’s six medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 and eight of the 29 medals at the Paralympics.