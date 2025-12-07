Strings of Harmony: Darjeeling gathers for massive guitar ensemble

Darjeeling: The world record could not be broken nor the Indian record. However it did not matter, the “spirit of oneness” was far too overpowering to give thought to records.

Hundreds breaking the barriers of age, gender, colour, race, caste and creed gathered at the Darjeeling Chowrasta on Thursday to strum the chords of the famous nepali number “Bir Gorkhali.”

It was also the commemoration of the 25th Anniversary of the popular band “Mantra” that had composed the song.

Though aimed at creating a world record or an Indian record for the largest guitar ensemble, the numbers fell far too short but the enthusiasm was overwhelming. Organised by Citizens of Darjeeling Forum along with

the Darjeeling Police and Vikrun Foundation, more than 500 guitarists participated in the ensemble .

“Darjeeling has always been a Mecca of music. We want the revival of old Darjeeling . We want harmony, peace and love. Darjeeling kids are so talented. These are the perfect platforms they need,“ stated Viveca Gurung, veteran music teacher from Darjeeling.

The Mantra Band belted out the “Bir Gorkhali” number with the guitar ensemble playing along at the Darjeeling Mall.

The band members were felicitated too for 25 years of successful music.

“It is a great honour for us that Darjeeling chose to play our number. It was a perfect way to reconnect with Darjeeling’s forever bond with music” stated Bhaskar Dewan, vocalist of Mantra.

“We had expected around 1,000 guitarists but the numbers fell short. We were also to be joined by guitarists online but owing to some technical snag that was not possible. However the aim was fulfilled. We want a revival of the music scene alone with peace, harmony and brotherhood. Today’s programme was an attempt in that direction” stated Palzor Tshering Bhutia, organiser.

“It was a prelude to the Melotea Fest that is going to be held from December 11 to 14” added Praween Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling. In the past there have been a number of such guitar ensembles in Darjeeling including John Lennon’s “Imagine” in December 2013. Yoko Ono had emailed “Thank you for organising that event. We were all very, very moved. You made us cry. Well I cried…John would have been so happy. In fact, I saw John with his old Rickenbacker, playing the song with the world…”

“This is the first time I have taken part in such an ensemble. I thoroughly enjoyed it” stated Atharva Choudhary, a Class 8 student.

“The kids take their music very seriously. Their parents were there encouraging them. It is something to look forward to” stated 81 year old Deep Arora, veteran musician and founder member of the band Forbidden Fruit.

The tourists enjoyed thoroughly. “We had never expected to witness anything like this is Darjeeling. It is a touching experience” stated Mike, a foreign tourist.