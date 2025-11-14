Strictest possible punishment for Delhi blast perpetrators, says Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the punishment for those behind the blast in Delhi will send a message to the world that no one should ever dare to even think of such an attack again.

Shah was speaking, through video link, at the inauguration of Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School and Sagar Organic Plant at Boriyavi village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

“All those who committed this cowardly act and those behind it will be brought before the law and given the strictest possible punishment. The Government of India and Ministry of Home Affairs are fully committed to ensuring this,” Shah was quoted as saying in an official release.

He also expressed deep condolences for the families of the victims of the blast, it said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to ensure strict punishment for all those responsible for this terrorist act will definitely be fulfilled,” Shah said, as per the Press Information Bureau release.

“Punishment for the perpetrators of the Delhi terror attack will send a message to the world that no one should ever dare to even think of such an attack in our country,” he added.

Under Modi’s leadership, the entire world has recognized India’s fight against terrorism over the past 11 years, and the prime minister is at the forefront of leading this fight globally, he said.

Earlier, Shah inaugurated the Sainik school and plant in Gujarat via video conferencing. The function was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, among others.

Shah said the Sagar Sainik School, which has been built at a cost of Rs 50 crore on 11 acres, will open up avenues for students from several districts of Gujarat to join the Armed Forces. The school has smart classrooms, hostels, a library, and all other modern facilities. It is part of the Centre’s initiative to establish 100 new Sainik Schools across India under the PPP model.

Shah called for highlighting the contribution of Motibhai Chaudhary, adding that he had lived by Gandhian values and played an important role in strengthening the cooperative movement, leading to Amul emerging as the world’s leading dairy brand.

About the organic plant, he said that the unit will process 30 metric tons of organic products per day. The plant is certified under NPOP and APEDA. It shall help farmers in North Gujarat sell their organic produce in global markets and fetch them better returns.

Shah said Doodhsagar Dairy, which is now collecting 35 lakh litres of milk per day with a turnover of Rs 8,000 crore, is an example of the White Revolution in Gujarat. He also praised the state government for announcing relief for farmers affected by unseasonal rains and assured them of full support from the Centre.