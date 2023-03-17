Strict action taken against those involved in liquor theft case, illegal construction: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that stern action has been ensured against the construction of unauthorised buildings constructed on green belts on scheduled roads and National Highways; and also against those involved in cases related to liquor theft.

While responding to a question raised during the question hour in the Budget session of State Vidhan Sabha held here on Friday, Manohar Lal Khattar informed that at present, the State Government has identified more than 1,500 such buildings, and many buildings have also been demolished. Also, necessary action is being ensured against the rest.

The Chief Minister said that detailed information about such buildings, whether they are residential or commercial, construction period, action taken, registered FIRs etc. have been placed on the table of the House. Even after this, if any information about any specific building reaches the government, then appropriate action will also be taken on it, assured Manohar Lal Khattar.

He said that if the concerned MLA has any more information about such buildings, then he should share the same with the government, so that further action can be taken.

He also informed that strict action has been taken against those involved in liquor theft and no one who is found guilty would be spared.

This was stated by the Chief Minister while speaking on the Calling attention motion regarding the status of the report of Special Enquiry Team (SET) constituted to investigate the liquor theft of Kharkhoda, district Sonipat reported during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown period.

Divulging further details, the Chief Minister said that the SET was constituted to investigate the above-said liquor theft. Based on the report, two more committees were formed. Apart from this, Vigilance was also ordered to investigate the matter, and the report of which is awaited, he added.

He assured the House that appropriate action will be taken once the report is submitted.

The Chief Minister further informed that in its report, the SET has recommended appropriate action against the officers or employees for the lapses pointed out by them.