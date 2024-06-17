Strict action ordered by Shah to resolve Manipur ethnic violence

New Delhi: Union home minister and minister of cooperation, Amit Shah, chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Manipur on Monday. The meeting, held in New Delhi, was attended by key officials including the Chief of Army staff General Manoj Pande, union home secretary, director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Chief of Army staff (designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, security advisor to the government of Manipur, director general of Assam Rifles, chief secretary, and DGP of Manipur, along with senior officials from the Army and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).



In the comprehensive review, Home minister Amit Shah emphasised the need for strategic deployment of central forces to restore peace and stability in Manipur. He instructed that the forces could be increased if necessary to prevent any further incidents of violence. Shah also directed that strict legal action be taken against the perpetrators of violence to maintain order.

Highlighting the government’s commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Shah assured that the safety and security of all citizens in Manipur remain a top priority. He also reviewed the conditions in relief camps, focusing on the availability of essential services such as food, water, medicines, and other basic amenities. The home minister instructed the chief secretary of Manipur to ensure proper health and education facilities for displaced people and to facilitate their rehabilitation. Shah underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities. He stated that the ministry of home affairs will engage in dialogue with both groups to bridge the ethnic divide as swiftly as possible. The government of India continues to support the Manipur government in strengthening the state’s security situation.