Strict action must be taken against those who tarnish nation’s image: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, stating that embarrassing the country at different platforms and tarnishing India’s image has become part of the DNA of certain individuals.



He said the Congress has been consistently insulting the nation’s constitutional institutions and weakening democratic values.

Referring to the mode of protest adopted by the Congress during a summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Chief Minister described the conduct as highly unfortunate.

He said that distinguished intellectuals, policymakers and representatives from across the world had gathered at the summit. Such inappropriate behaviour at an international forum is not only improper but also detrimental to the country’s reputation.

He categorically stated that strict action should be taken against those responsible for such acts so that no one dares to undermine the dignity of the nation in the future.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is steadily progressing on the path of development and advancement. Today, India’s global standing has strengthened, and the country is reaching new heights on the world stage.

At such a time, this kind of conduct by the Opposition is unfortunate and irresponsible.

He further informed that the Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha has commenced with the address of the Haryana Governor.

Through his address, the Governor highlighted the achievements of the government before the House and conveyed them to the people of the state.