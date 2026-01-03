MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Strict action, heavy penalties for collusion between sheller and commission agents
Nation

Strict action, heavy penalties for collusion between sheller and commission agents

BY Mpost Bureau3 Jan 2026 1:26 AM IST

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, taking a firm stand against irregularities in the crop procurement system, said the state government is committed to purchasing every grain of farmers’ produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He made it clear that fraudulent procurement will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

CM Saini was presiding over a high-level meeting, aimed at making the crop procurement system more transparent and effective here today. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal and Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rajesh Nagar were also present in the meeting.

Mpost Bureau

Mpost Bureau


Next Story
Share it
X