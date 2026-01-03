Strict action, heavy penalties for collusion between sheller and commission agents

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, taking a firm stand against irregularities in the crop procurement system, said the state government is committed to purchasing every grain of farmers’ produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He made it clear that fraudulent procurement will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

CM Saini was presiding over a high-level meeting, aimed at making the crop procurement system more transparent and effective here today. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal and Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rajesh Nagar were also present in the meeting.