Strengthen will and goals become easier: MP CM Yadav inspires aspirants in Kota

Bhopal: In a motivational address to medical and engineering aspirants in Kota of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that the power of determination and maintaining passion will surely achieve the goals.

Speaking at an inauguration function of the new campus of a coaching institute, Yadav said: “Strengthen your will, and your goals become easier.”

Kota is the city renowned for its numerous coaching centres that prepare students for competitive exams like IIT-JEE and NEET. CM Yadav inspired the aspirants to develop unshakable willpower, reminding them that a strong mindset makes even the toughest objectives achievable. Turning to national figures, Yadav spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unique path to leadership as an example of dedication and focus.

Yadav, who is among the most qualified CM in the country (educationally), explained: “Due to the inflexible volition PM Modi directly took on the role of CM of Gujrat and served for three consecutive terms, later he went straight to the role of PM on his first parliamentary run. “Modi ji has since achieved a historic third term as Prime Minister. Gujarat’s economic growth under Modi’s leadership serves as a model for other states, reflecting the results of a strong vision and commitment,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of friendships and the role they play in one’s life journey, referring to the legendary bond between Lord Krishna and his childhood friend Sudama.

“Such bonds enrich our lives and keep us grounded,” he told the aspirants.

Reflecting on his journey, Yadav shared that he had once been selected for medical college in 1982 but chose not to pursue it, instead deciding to focus on social service.

“From my university days, I was clear that my goal was to serve society. Even as a university president, I was active in social and political causes, which gave me purpose,” he explained.

“Get enough sleep, engage in regular exercise and include pranayama in your daily routine. These three things are essential for a balanced and focused life,” Yadav advised these principles to aspirants.

In addition, Yadav announced that Madhya Pradesh will soon develop religious heritage sites at locations where Lord Krishna stayed during his journey from Mathura to Ujjain. These sites, he said, would honour the spiritual legacy Krishna left behind.