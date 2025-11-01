Stray dogs case: No respect for court’s order; chief secretaries to appear physically, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to exempt the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories from appearing before it physically on November 3 in the stray dogs case, saying there was “no respect” for the court’s order.

The top court had directed the chief secretaries of all the states and UTs, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court’s August 22 order.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its August 22 order and observed that by October 27, compliance affidavits were not filed by the states and UTs, except West Bengal, Telangana and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The court had asked states and UTs about Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter and urged the bench that the chief secretaries be allowed to appear before the court on November 3 virtually.

“This is that dog menace matter. Because of our default, your lordships were constrained to call the chief secretaries. The only request is, instead of coming physically, can they appear virtually,” Mehta said.

Justice Nath said the chief secretaries would have to come physically in the court.

“It is very unfortunate that here the court is wasting time trying to deal with the problems which should have been addressed by the municipal corporations, by the state governments over the years,” Justice Nath said.

He said Parliament has framed the rules (ABC) but no action was taken.

“And when we require them to come and file compliance affidavit, they are just sleeping over it. No respect for the order of the court. Then alright, Let them come. We will deal with them,” Justice Nath said.

The bench made clear that the chief secretaries would they have to appear in the court and explain as to why no compliance affidavits were filed by the states and UTs.