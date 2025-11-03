Stray dog bites 24 people in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP): Panic gripped the Sujanpur municipal council area of Hamirpur district on Monday after a stray dog allegedly bit 24 people, an official said.

While 23 of the injured are being treated at the Sujanpur Hospital, one seriously injured person was referred to the district hospital at Hamirpur, he added.

Municipal official Raman Sharma said a special team has been deployed to catch the dog and urged people to be vigilant.

According to reports, the female dog had been roaming through several neighbourhoods under the Sujanpur municipal limits for the last few days. On Monday morning, it suddenly attacked pedestrians, sparking panic among children and the elderly in the area.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Sujanpur Hospital, Raj Kumar, said all the injured have been administered anti-rabies vaccines. He also said more patients with dog bites are arriving at the hospital.

The latest incident follows a spate of stray dog attacks reported in different parts of Hamirpur in recent days.