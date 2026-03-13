Strategic partnership sealed between Noida International Airport and Akasa Air

Noida: Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as one of the country’s leading hubs for investment and infrastructure development. In this direction, a significant strategic partnership has been established between Noida International Airport and the rapidly growing airline Akasa Air. Under this partnership, Akasa Air’s first Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility will be set up within the premises of Noida International Airport.

This state-of-the-art MRO center will create a comprehensive network for aircraft maintenance, repair, and technical services, providing a new boost to India’s aviation sector.

Due to the investment-friendly policies and improved infrastructure development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the confidence of global companies in Uttar Pradesh continues to grow.

The MRO facility being developed at Noida International Airport will play a key role in establishing the state as a new hub for aviation, logistics, and high-tech industries.

This partnership between Noida International Airport and Akasa Air will not only enhance the country’s aircraft maintenance capacity but will also prove to be a major step toward making Uttar Pradesh a leading center for aviation maintenance and technical services.

With the development of this MRO facility, airlines will be able to access high-quality maintenance services within the country itself, which will reduce operational costs as well as turnaround time.

The establishment of this advanced MRO facility will generate large-scale employment opportunities in the region and provide local youth with skill training in aviation technology and aircraft maintenance. At the same time, the project will accelerate the regional economy and promote industrial development.

This initiative aligns with the vision of the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh to develop Noida International Airport as one of the country’s leading MRO hubs. It will enhance India’s self-reliance in aviation services and strengthen its competitiveness at the global level.

The Chief Executive Officer of Noida International Airport, Christoph Schnellmann, said, “Akasa Air’s decision to establish its first MRO facility at Noida International Airport reaffirms the vision of developing the airport into a world-class aviation hub.”

He added, “This partnership will strengthen India’s MRO capabilities and create new opportunities for employment and skill development in the region.”

Akasa Air Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube said, “Considering the rapidly growing aviation market in India, developing strong domestic MRO capabilities is extremely important. This partnership with Noida International Airport is an important part of Akasa Air’s long-term growth strategy and will help make India’s aviation sector more self-reliant.”