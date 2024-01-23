‘Strange Centre hasn’t declared holiday on Netaji Jayanti’

KOLKATA: Acclaimed Bengali author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay wondered why the Centre has not declared a holiday on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 till now. “He is one of the most prominent freedom fighters of the country. His valour and courage is legendary. So, it is indeed strange why the Centre hasn’t declared a national holiday on Netaji’s birthday,” said the ‘Goynar Baksho’ author on Tuesday on the sidelines of a programme at Bangla Akademi.



When asked about the Centre announcing a half-day closing of all Central

establishments on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Mukhopadhyay said: “Lord Rama is the supreme truth. He is God. He has always been there. So, I don’t know why it was necessary to declare a half-day holiday for his temple,” he said.