Stranded in Dubai, 14 migrant workers seek J’khand govt’s help

Ranchi: Nearly 14 migrant workers from different districts of Jharkhand facing difficulties allegedly due to unpaid wages in Dubai have appealed to the state government for facilitating their safe return, an official said on Monday.

Team leader of the state migrant control cell, Shikha Lakra said that they have been informed about the 14 migrant workers from Giridih, Hazaribag and Bokaro districts who have sent a video alleging that the private company has not paid wages and they are also being forced to work overtime.

“This is causing them difficulties in terms of accommodation and food. The stranded labourers have sent a video sharing their plight and appealing to the government for help. They sent the video to Sikandar Ali, who works for the welfare of migrant workers,” said Lakra.

“We are trying to speak to the migrant workers and verify their documents to begin the process of talking with the Indian Embassy and UAE government officials for safe repatriation of the migrant workers,” the official said.

The workers who are stranded in Dubai include Roshan Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Rajesh Mahato, Ajay Kumar, Daleshwar Mahato, Jageshwar Mahato, Phalendra Mahato, Baijnath Mahato, Dilip Mahato, Gangadhar Mahato, Triloki Mahato, Deepak Kumar, Rohit Mahato and Seva Mahato.

Social activist Sikandar Ali has demanded that the central and state governments take concrete diplomatic steps for the safe return of the labourers.