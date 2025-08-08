STP’s foundation laid at Dera Sachkhand Ballan

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 3.4 crore Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) and Main Pumping Station at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, aimed at improving sanitation and environmental sustainability.

The Chief Minister, after seeking blessings from Sant Niranjan Dass, praised the Dera for promoting harmony and social upliftment. He said the project, with a capacity of 0.5 MLD, will be completed in 12 months and cater to the needs of lakhs of devotees visiting the sacred site.

Highlighting the government’s reform agenda, Mann said Punjab has made strides in education and healthcare, with underprivileged students excelling in competitive exams. He also spoke about the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, offering cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family.

The CM said treated water from the plant would irrigate 13 hectares of land, reducing groundwater dependency.

He lauded the Dera’s ongoing efforts in education, health, and social welfare, calling it a beacon of service inspired by Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj.