Stop ‘injustice’: Kharge amid ongoing farmers’ issue

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the Modi government to not do “further injustice” to farmers through its “anti-farmer” policies and fulfil its old promises.

Kharge paid tributes to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, which is marked as Kisan Diwas.

“Farmers make India, they are the pride of the country. Warm wishes to all farmer sisters and brothers and farm labourers on Kisan Diwas. Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, who fought for the farmers of the country, on his birth anniversary,” Kharge wrote on X.

“It is hoped that the Modi government will not do further injustice to our farmers through its stubbornness and anti-farmer policies and will implement its old promises,” the Congress president said.

Kharge on Monday dubbed the government’s ‘Rozgar Mela’ as an “event management stunt”, and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to “provide two crore jobs” per year as promised before assuming power. In a post on X, he said that after having failed to fulfil his promises, PM Modi resorts to such “whitewashing” from time to time. “Today again Modi ji did an event management stunt of distributing a few thousand jobs,” he wrote in the post.