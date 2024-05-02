Stop illegal mining in Aravallis, says SC

New Delhi: Observing that a balance between sustainable development and protection of the environment has to be made, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and state governments on Thursday to stop illegal mining in the Aravalli area.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Abhay S Oka said the governments must ensure that action is taken against erring officials. “Illegal mining in the Aravallis has to stop. The authorities have to ensure that the requisite steps are taken in this regard. Otherwise, what is the benefit of having only skeletal structures in the name of mountains? A balance has to made between sustainable development and protection of the environment,” the bench said. The top court is dealing with a matter related to alleged illegal mining in the Aravalli range. In 2009, the top court imposed a blanket ban on the mining of major and minor minerals in the eco-sensitive Aravalli hills.

The Rajasthan government had earlier told the court that the issue regarding the classification between the Aravalli hills and the Aravalli ranges, insofar as mining activities are concerned, needs to be decided by the apex court. “We, prima facie, feel that if the state is of the view that the mining activities in the Aravalli range are also detrimental to the environmental interest, nothing stops the state government from preventing mining activities in the Aravalli range as well,” the top court had said.