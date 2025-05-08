Stock exchanges issues cyber threat advisory following CERT-In alert

New Delhi: The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory, noting the risk of cyber threat campaign specifically targeting Indian organizations, the Bombay stock exchange (BSE) said in a release on Wednesday. BSE quoting CERT advisory added that the organization related to the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector are on target. "Market participants are particularly advised to take precautionary measures on potential cyber risks including high-impact cyber-attacks such as ransomware, supply chain intrusions, DDoS attacks, website defacement and malware," the release added. The release advises all members and market participants to implement several precautionary measures to mitigate potential cyber risks. These measures include verifying the adequacy of existing security controls as per SEBI's CSCRF guidelines issued on August 20, 2024, conducting thorough risk assessments and addressing any identified vulnerabilities, and strengthening security monitoring systems with robust incident response plans.

Furthermore, the exchange urges all the member to utilize threat intelligence provided by CERT-In and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and taking up required actions upon any alerts or advisories issued by these agencies. Market participants are also advised to increase their threat-hunting activities and to report any incidents to the exchanges and regulators within the stipulated timelines. On the business side, stock markets opened higher on Thursday, reflecting strong investor confidence in the country's economic outlook despite recent tensions with Pakistan. The positive start comes also amid optimism surrounding the India-UK trade deal and a stable global interest rate environment. The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,431.50, gaining 17.10 points or 0.07 per cent. Similarly, the BSE Sensex jumped by 165.56 points or 0.21 per cent to 80,912.34 in the opening. Market experts noted that Indian markets have shown resilience despite the hostilities with Pakistan. The ongoing trade discussions between India and the UK have also contributed to the positive mood among investors.