STF seizes Rs. 1.5cr worth of drugs in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police conducted an operation on Thursday, apprehending two persons and seizing a significant consignment of prohibited drugs at the Rail Ghumti stoppage in Cooch Behar. The seized drugs have an estimated value of Rs 1.5 crore in the grey market.



Acting on a tip-off, STF teams intercepted a truck with a WB registration number at Rail Ghumti around 1:30 pm on Thursday.

After a thorough search, STF seized a consignment of 4.013 kgs of illegal Yaba tablets hidden in the spare tire of the truck and 1.120 kgs of Brown Sugar from a backpack.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Matlib (34 years) from Tomba, Manipur, and Iyanur Rahaman (37 years) from Mekhliganj, Cooch Behar.

According to the STF, preliminary investigations indicate that this substantial quantity of drugs was being smuggled into West Bengal from Manipur.

The drugs and the truck have been seized.

A formal complaint was filed by STF WB at Kotwali PS Cooch Behar to initiate a specific case against both the arrested individuals under NDPS Act.

On Friday, they will be presented before the Special NDPS Court in Cooch Behar.