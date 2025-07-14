STF nabs 3 working as gunmen in jewellery stores with fake arms licences

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested three individuals for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, and using fake gun licences while working as gunmen in various stores of a leading jewellery chain across Kolkata and adjoining areas.

The accused, Dinesh Mahali (45) of Boral Sardar Para under Narendrapur police station, Raju Sardar (37) of Chandipur in South 24-Parganas, and Biswajit Sarkar (40) of Sanyal Char in Nadia, were apprehended from the 10th floor of a multi-storeyed building on AJC Bose Road.

STF officials seized from their possession three single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) 12-bore guns, 17 cartridges, and fake arms licences.

The arrests were made in connection with a case registered on July 12 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.