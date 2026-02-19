STF Kolkata Police busts arms cache at Bhagalpur in Bihar

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, along with the Bihar Police has unearthed an arms factory at Madhusadanpur area of Bhagalpur in Bihar on Tuesday evening.



According to sources, about two months ago Kolkata Police STF had arrested an arms racketeer and had seized a firearm from him.

After interrogating him, cops found several clues to the arms factory in Bihar. Acting upon the statement of the accused police started gathering information and a few days ago came to know about a factory running in Bhagalpur. Immediately a team of the STF was formed and sent to Bihar. After reaching Bhagalpur, Kolkata Police got in touch with the Bihar Police STF and a plan was made.

Accordingly, a joint of Kolkata Police STF and Bihar Police STF, a raid was conducted at a house of Rahamatbagh village. It was found that the owner of the house was identified as Md Nasir Ansari was running the arms factory in the guise of a spinning mill.

During the raid, police found five persons including the co-owner of the house and four skilled arms makers identified as Md Monazir, Md Shadab Ali alias Saddam, Md Aslam alias Tinku, Md Samsher Alam alias Chotu and Md Shahanawaz were arrested.

Also, police have seized 20 semi-finished country made 7.65 mm pistols, eight pistol barrels, one lathe machine, two milling machines, one drill machine, one grinding-polishing machine and one hand grinder along with several tools and raw materials. Later, a case was registered at the Madhusadanpur police station in Bhagalpur.