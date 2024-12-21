‘Steps with students’ interests in mind’

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state-aided universities, has assured that every step will be taken with the interests of students in mind regarding Jadavpur University’s (JU) annual convocation, scheduled for December 24. However, it remains unclear whether the Governor will attend the event.

On December 17, a meeting of the Executive Council (EC), the highest decision-making body of JU, was held to discuss the convocation, following the state government’s permission. During the meeting, the date for the convocation was proposed. However, Governor Bose recently expressed his displeasure over the university authorities’ decision to hold the convocation on December 24 after the hastily convened EC meeting.

In a letter to the officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) Bhaskar Gupta, the Governor questioned the rushed scheduling of the meeting and sought clarification. He also pointed out that the university had not obtained the Chancellor’s approval for the convocation date.

On Friday, while attending a programme at Calcutta University, Bose emphasised that universities must adhere to the law. “According to the act, the convocation date must be fixed by the democratic body, the EC. Then the Court must meet, and only then can a decision be made. If anyone bypasses us, including institutions like the Court and the EC, it is not something that can be appreciated. The EC met yesterday. How can degrees and other arrangements be signed within a week? It’s impossible,” said the Governor.