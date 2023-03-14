Steps taken to improve customer interface by NF Railway

Maligaon: In continuous effort to improve transportation of freight traffic, N F Railway has been opening new stations for handling inward and outward goods traffic. Few more railway stations have been opened for freight traffic during February enabling easier transportation of various goods by customers. This is expected to benefit transporters in a big way along with development of local economy.



To improve customer interface and further augment freight transportation, Mirza station under Rangiya division has been opened for handling of inward all goods traffic except coal, POL, live stock, explosive and crane consignment. Further, it has also been opened for handling of Parcel Cargo Express Train.