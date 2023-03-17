Steps taken to dewater areas near Saraswati river: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the present state government has taken concerted steps to ensure dewatering in the nearby residential area of Saraswati River. Besides this, dedicated efforts are being made to ensure a smooth flow of water. If there is any obstruction in the flow of water, it will be fixed, informed Manohar Lal Khattar while responding to a question regarding the removal of the illegal bridges constructed on the Saraswati River from Kurukshetra G.T. road to Jhansa during the question hour in the Budget session of State Vidhan Sabha held here on Friday.

He said that most of the bridges built on Saraswati River from GT Road, Kurukshetra to Jhansa Road are illegal. Eight bridges were built before the year 2010. A bridge was built in the year 2014-15. These bridges were built only on the demand of the villagers.