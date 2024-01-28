Steps taken for robust, foolproof security of Parl: Om Birla

Mumbai: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said necessary steps are being taken for robust and foolproof security of the Parliament complex, taking into consideration the dignity of members.



Birla’s statement comes ahead of the Budget session of Parliament that begins on Wednesday under the cloud of the security lapse last month when two intruders had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and set off smoke canisters.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Birla said necessary steps are being taken for robust and foolproof security of the Parliament complex.

“Security arrangements will take both the risk of the premise and dignity of members into consideration,” the speaker said.