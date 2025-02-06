Step up fight against terrorism in J&K: Shah to security agencies

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir with the goal of achieving ‘zero infiltration’.

Chairing two high-level review meetings in as many days here on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he also said the ecosystem of terror in the Union Territory has been weakened due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Narendra Modi government.

The Home Minister directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism with the goal of ‘zero infiltration’, according to an official statement.

“Our goal should be to uproot the existence of terrorists,” he said.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to wiping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. “Terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade has to be curbed with alacrity and rigour,” he said.

The home minister reviewed the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir with top officials of the Army, police, paramilitary forces and others in two back-to-back meeting held on Tuesday and Wednesday. This was for the first time that the home minister had such threadbare discussions on security situation on Jammu and Kashmir in two consecutive days.

Those who attended the meetings include Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other top army, police and civil officials.

The meetings were held in the wake of a terror attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, in which ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed and his wife and niece were injured.