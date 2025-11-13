Stemming the Diabetes Surge

As India becomes the world’s second-largest diabetes-affected nation, the warning signs are impossible to ignore. Rising stress, poor diets, and inactivity are fuelling a crisis that demands urgent, systemic action. The Illness to Wellness Conference brought experts together to chart a national path toward prevention and long-term metabolic well-being.

“Diabetes has emerged as one of India’s most pressing public health challenges, demanding urgent preventive action. India today stands on the brink of a metabolic health crisis. A cluster of risk factors, such as high blood pressure, excess abdominal fat, and sedentary habits, is rising across the population. Nearly 90 million adults in India are diabetic, making us the second-largest diabetic nation in the world. Early detection, screening, and adherence to treatment protocols are essential, and the primary responsibility for enabling this lies with both state and central governments. Our health system must focus on systematic screening and preventive care for non-communicable diseases like diabetes,” said Mr. Rajesh Bhushan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, and Chairperson, Governing Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, during his keynote address at the Illness to Wellness Awareness Conference on “Prevention and Management of Diabetes” held in New Delhi ahead of World Diabetes Day 2025.

The Illness to Wellness Foundation organised the conference to deliberate on strategies for diabetes prevention, early diagnosis, and effective management across different age and gender groups, with a special focus on “Diabetes Across Life Stages.” The event brought together leading medical professionals, public health experts, and policymakers to drive a national dialogue on preventive healthcare and lifestyle-based interventions.

Welcoming the gathering, Mr Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “Diabetes can be delayed, controlled, and even prevented through small, consistent, and conscious choices. Our ancient wellness traditions remind us that prevention is the true foundation of good health. Practices such as Yoga, Surya Namaskar, and Pranayama help improve insulin sensitivity, boost metabolism, reduce stress, and bring mental calm. At Illness to Wellness Foundation, our mission is to create awareness and inspire individuals to take charge of their health through holistic and preventive living.”

Speaking on the evolving understanding of diabetes management, (Padma Shri) Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases & Endocrinology, Fortis, said, “For too long, our approach has been gluco-centric, focusing only on sugar levels. Diabetes management must look beyond that to include fat control, cholesterol management, and physical strength. Especially for women, strength training is crucial. Walking alone is not enough; we need cardiorespiratory, resistance, and muscle-strength exercises to maintain balance and prevent long-term complications. Holistic strength translates to better metabolic health.”

Dr. (Prof.) Ashok Kumar, Director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, drew attention to the critical issue of diabetes in women. “Gestational diabetes, which can either develop during pregnancy or pre-exist, poses serious health risks to both mother and child. There is a direct relation between blood sugar levels and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Diabetic mothers are more likely to experience hypertension, delivery complications, and long-term cardiovascular risks, while their children face higher chances of developing Type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome later in life. Awareness and lifestyle intervention are essential not only during pregnancy but also in the post-partum period.”

Dr Anuj Maheshwari, President Elect, Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), emphasised the need for equitable access to diabetes care. “Diabetes mirrors our economic and demographic realities. What was once considered a disease of affluence now affects every class of society. From 33 million diabetics in the 1990s, India today has crossed 100 million, a twofold rise in two decades. This is driven by urbanisation, processed food, and physical inactivity. We must bridge the gap in diabetic care, improve access, strengthen policy, promote research, and enhance disease monitoring to ensure equal healthcare for all.”

The conference featured three interactive sessions addressing key aspects of diabetes prevention and management.

First session titled, “Nurturing Healthy Futures: Tackling Diabetes in Children and Growing Adults” The first session, titled “Nurturing Healthy Futures: Tackling Diabetes in Children and Growing Adults,” explored the rising incidence of diabetes among children and adolescents, the role of family lifestyle, early screening, and the use of digital tools and wearables for glucose monitoring. The session was moderated by Dr Rajesh Kesari, Member, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, and Member, National Executive Committee – Elect, RSSDI. It featured a distinguished panel including Dr Mudit Sabharwal, Director & Consultant Diabetologist, Dharma Diabetes & Metabolic Clinics, Delhi & Gurugram; Ms Sana Khan, Director – Growth, Twin Health India; Dr. (Maj. Gen.) J. K. Bansal, Senior Consultant – Endocrinology, Primus Super Speciality Hospital; and Dr Sanjay Rajpal, Country Manager, Ypsomed India Pvt. Ltd. The panellists discussed the importance of early intervention, active school-based health programmes, and technology-enabled diabetes management for youth.

The next session, “Diabetes in Women – Across Life Stages,” focused on hormonal health, gestational diabetes, menopause, and mental well-being, underscoring how diabetes uniquely impacts women at different phases of life. The session was moderated by Dr Shalini Jaggi, Chairman, RSSDI Delhi Chapter, and Director, Lifecare Diabetes Centre. The eminent panellists included Dr Pikee Saxena, Director Professor & In-charge, Assisted Reproductive Services, Lady Hardinge Medical College & SSKH; Dr Himsweta Srivastava, Director Professor, Dept. of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, University College of Medical Sciences & Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital; Dr Kamna Dutta, Professor, Dept. of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, ABVIMS & Dr RML Hospital; Dr Himika Chawla, Senior Consultant – Endocrinology & Diabetology, PSRI Hospital; and Dr Richa Chaturvedi, Senior Endocrinologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. The experts emphasised the importance of early screening during pregnancy, continued postnatal monitoring, and adopting lifestyle interventions tailored to women’s physiological changes.

The third and concluding session, “Prevention and Management of Diabetes Complications & Comorbidities,” addressed comprehensive management of cardiovascular, renal, and neurological complications through multidisciplinary care. Moderated by Dr. Rajesh Kesari, the session brought together a distinguished panel comprising Dr. Sanjiv Saxena, Chairman, Dept. of Nephrology, Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI) Hospital; Dr. Dheeraj Kapoor, Head, Endocrinology, Artemis Hospitals; Dr. Vinay Garodia, Founder Director, Synergy Eye Care; and Dr. Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Dept. of General Medicine, ShardaCare – Healthcity. The discussion underscored early detection of complications, multidisciplinary care, and the use of advanced diagnostics and technology to reduce long-term risks.

Concluding the inaugural session, Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Co-Lead, FICCI Task Force on Quality & Viability in Healthcare and Founder & Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, underscored the economic and social burden of diabetes.

The conference concluded with a collective call to action for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and citizens to strengthen preventive healthcare, adopt sustainable lifestyles, and work together toward a healthier, diabetes-free future.