Steering committee constituted for 56th IFFI

New Delhi: The government officially constituted the Steering Committee for the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Thursday, which will be held in Goa later this year. The high-level panel brings together top officials from the central government and the state government of Goa alongside prominent personalities from the Indian and international film industry. The committee has been tasked with guiding the organisation and execution of the prestigious festival, ensuring its success and global relevance.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who holds the portfolio of Information and Broadcasting, Rail, and IT in the central Cabinet, will serve as the chairman of the committee, with the Goa chief minister and chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) designated as the co-chairman. Other key members from the official ranks include the MoS for information and broadcasting, the I&B secretary, the chief secretary of Goa, and renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who has been appointed the festival director for IFFI 2025.

Joining them is a wide range of industry veterans and global film professionals as non-official members. The star-studded list features actors like Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Suhasini Maniratnam; producers such as Guneet Monga Kapoor, Dil Raju, and Subaskaran Allirajah; and international film experts like Dennis Ruh, Barthélemy Fougea, Marco Mueller, and Jerome Paillard. Major streaming platforms and studios are also represented, with executives from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix India, Sony Pictures Network India, and Viacom included in the panel.

The Steering Committee is entrusted with a broad mandate: from finalising festival programming—including masterclasses, workshops, and cultural segments—to recommending films for the festival’s opening and closing, and selecting the country of focus. The panel will also nominate international jury members, propose recipients for the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema, and suggest the Indian Film Personality of the Year. Additionally, the committee will play a pivotal role in celebrity engagement and global outreach, working to ensure high-profile international participation.

The I&B ministry further emphasised the importance of pan-India involvement from the film community and stakeholders, with a strong focus on fresh ideas and innovative concepts to enhance IFFI’s global stature. The committee will also approve the festival’s budget and coordinate responsibilities among members for smooth execution.

Non-official members will be entitled to travel and daily allowances as per Government of India norms. The constitution of the Steering Committee has been approved by the Competent Authority, signalling the formal commencement of preparations for IFFI 2025, which remains one of Asia’s most significant film festivals.