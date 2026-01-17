Steady rise in corruption complaints over last 2 years, says Lokpal chief

New Delhi: Lokpal chairperson Justice A M Khanwilkar on Friday said the number of complaints received by the anti-corruption ombudsman has increased steadily over the last two years, reflecting greater citizen engagement.

Addressing the Foundation Day of the anti-corruption ombudsman, the chairperson reminded citizens that they are the ground soldiers fighting corruption, and if they opt to remain silent, that silence too is a form of corruption.

“The number of complaints received in the Lokpal has increased steadily over the last two years. The projected number of complaints for the year 2025-26 shows an exponential increase in comparison to the complaints registered during the year 2024-25. The rise in complaints is not just a statistic -- it’s a reflection of increased citizen engagement,” he said.