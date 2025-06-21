Stay fully alert: J’khand CM to officials amid heavy rains

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday interacted with the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts through video conferencing and directed the officials to stay fully alert in view of the heavy rains in the state.

The Chief Minister has asked the Deputy Commissioners to take effective steps to provide relief to the general public from the problem of waterlogging in urban and rural areas.

Chief Minister Soren directed them to coordinate with the local authorities and try to end the waterlogging situation as soon as possible.

“The damage caused to infrastructure like roads, bridges, houses, crops etc. in the districts should be assessed and an immediate report should be sent to the state government so that there is no delay in providing relief and compensation to the affected people,” he said.