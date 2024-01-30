Statue of Unity now major tourist spot due to PM’s vision, says Jaishankar

EKTA NAGAR: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the Statue of Unity in Gujarat has become a major tourist destination due to the Narendra Modi government’s efforts to boost tourism, which also generated jobs for local tribal youths.



Jaishankar inaugurated a skill centre dedicated to training local tribal youths in the hospitality sector at Ekta Nagar near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district.

As many as 120 tribal youths will be trained annually at this “Hospitality Skill Centre” started by Tata Group firm IHCL, as per a state government release.

This is the second skill development centre opened in Ekta Nagar.

Notably, Jaishankar, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, has adopted four villages in the tribal-dominated Narmada district under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

“Delighted to participate at the inauguration of the IHCL Hospitality Skill Centre today in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The Statue of Unity has emerged as a major tourist destination, with steadily growing footfalls. The construction of tourist facilities, including hotels is a natural consequence. Ensuring the skilled human resources for such facilities is now the task,” Jaishankar tweeted on ‘X’.

The vision of PM Modi played a key role in the overall development of the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said.

EAM S Jaishankar visited Garudeshwar sub-district hospital, a children’s home at Rajpipla, and inaugurated a laboratory and a smart class there before flagging off an ambulance at Lachhras village.