Statue of Maharaja Bishwa Singh to come up in Cooch Behar soon

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality has announced plans to install a statue of Maharaja Bishwa Singh in a park near the Cooch Behar Debi Bari temple. This initiative aims to honour the first Maharaja of Cooch Behar, who currently has no statue in the town, a decision that has been met with appreciation from the local community.



According to municipal sources, the maharaja, founder of the Cooch Behar kingdom, initiated the worship of Baro Maa, which was initially conducted in the Rajbari. Over time, this practice transitioned to the Debi Bari temple, where worship continues to this day. The statue of the maharaja will be placed in the park situated in front of the Debi Bari temple. In conjunction with the statue installation, the park will also undergo a decorative renovation.

Chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh addressed the community’s concerns, stating: “The condition of the park is poor, according to local residents. Installing the statue of the first maharaja will uplift the area, and we are committed to improving the park’s aesthetics.”

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakhs.