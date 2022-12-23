States to undertake mock drill to ensure readiness of health infra

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday advised states and union territories to undertake a mock drill across all health facilities on December 27 to ensure readiness of infrastructure with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources.



During a virtual meeting with health ministers and senior officials of states in view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world, he said, "The Centre and states need to work in tandem and in a collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for Covid prevention and management."

The meeting reviewed the public health system's preparedness for containment and management of Covid and progress of the vaccination campaign. Principal secretaries, additional chief secretaries and information commissioners of states also attended the meet, besides the ministers.

Referring to the high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Mandaviya also advised states to be on alert, keep all preparedness for Covid management and continue their pre-emptive and proactive approach, the health ministry said in a statement.

He asked states to strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

This will ensure timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country, Mandaviya said.

"Focus is to be given to health facility-based sentinel surveillance, pan-respiratory virus surveillance, community-based surveillance, and sewage or wastewater surveillance. (There is a) Need to collectively reinvigorate the system and remove any sense of complacency and fatigue," he said.

In view of the upcoming festive season, the Union minister stressed on the importance of public awareness campaigns regarding adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He requested the health ministers of states to personally monitor and review preparedness of all infrastructure and ensure there is adequate stock of essential medicines.

Irrespective of new Covid variants, the 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour' remains a tested strategy for the disease's management, Mandaviya said.

States and union territories were also asked to expeditiously increase the rate of testing from the current rate of 79 tests per million, as on the week ending December 22, the statement said.

The health minister also urged states and union territories to ramp up vaccination of all eligible people, particularly of vulnerable groups.

He cautioned against misinformation and said it should be ensured that factually correct information is being disseminated in a timely manner.

States and union territories were briefed on the global Covid situation and the domestic scenario as well, the statement said.