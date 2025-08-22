State’s timeless beauty captured in ‘Punjab in Frames’ photo exhibition: Aman Arora

Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet Minister and AAP State President, Aman Arora today presided over the closing ceremony of 3-day photo exhibition ‘Punjab in Frames’ organised at the Punjab Arts Council, Kala Bhavan, here.

The ceremony included a poignant tribute to MS Randhawa, the visionary behind Punjab’s green revolution and the architect of Chandigarh’s character and soul, as Aman Arora lit a lamp in his honour in front of his bust.

After previewing the photo exhibition, Arora said that the stunning photo exhibition brought Punjab’s vibrant cultural heritage and breath-taking natural beauty to life by showcasing centuries-old monuments, historic places and serene landscapes through the artistic lens of Harpreet Sandhu, State Information Commissioner, Punjab. His captivating images beautifully encapsulated the essence of the state, celebrating its rich history and stunning landscapes.

He further said the exhibition beautifully captured Punjab’s vibrant essence and enduring legacy. It highlighted the power of photography to preserve and promote the heritage of a region, reminding all who attended of the unique and timeless beauty that defines Punjab.

Dedicated to World Photography Day 2025 and held under the patronage of the Punjab Arts Council, the exhibition was commenced on Tuesday. It offered visitors an exquisite visual journey through Punjab’s diverse landscape, capturing its rich cultural, historical, agricultural and religious heritage.

The closing ceremony was also attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Additional Chief Secretary Good Governance & IT, DK Tiwari, Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry Rahul Bhandari, Principal Secretary Food Processing Rakhee Gupta Bhandari.