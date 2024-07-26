States should merchandise together to make India global leader under PM’s leadership: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yada said that the states in the country should come together through trade and industrialisation to make India the number one in the world under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.



CM Yadav was addressing an event, Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh (ISIOMP) in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Thursday, the programme was organised to invite industrialists and entrepreneurs to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-25, which will be held in Bhopal on February 7-8 next year.

“Industrialists have established Coimbatore and Tripura as industrial hubs on their strength, now MP is calling you, we have come here intending to give you new opportunities to increase business and to strengthen the relations between MP and TN by sharing love”, the CM said.

“To facilitate investment, an office of the state’s industry department will be opened in Coimbatore, which will work as a bridge between both states to boost trade and industrialisation”, the CM also said.

Yadav said that there are immense possibilities in the textile, garment, automobile, and IT sectors which are developing rapidly in MP.

“Every aspect of investment has been taken care of in the state, which is future-ready with the government’s cooperation and support of the people along with possibilities”, Yadav said.

The state government has taken the initiative to organise Regional Industry Conclaves in various parts of the state to promote investments, he said.

At the event, more than 1200 delegates participated in the sessions and investment proposals worth more than Rs 3500 crore were received.

The state government has declared the year 25, an Investment Year to promote industrialisation and investment.

Yadav also said that the state’s eco-system is extremely conducive to the textile industry. “The state has implemented a special readymade garments policy provisioning financial assistance up to 200 per cent of fixed capital investment’, he added.

“To prepare a workforce for the sector, state-of-the-art skill development centres are being set up in Jabalpur and Ujjain following which an MoU was signed with the Tirupur Export Association to assist in the textile sector”, the CM further added.

He said that due to the availability of cotton on a large scale, low-cost land and attractive financial benefits, major textile companies are attracted to the state.

CM Yadav also held one-on-one meetings and round table discussions with industrialists focusing on the potential in the automobile sector.

He also discussed the state’s ODOP scheme. During the event, the state government signed three MoUs separately with the Indian Cotton Corporation, the Tirupur Export Association and the South India Mills Association to promote the textile sector in the state.