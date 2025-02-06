‘States must work together to attract investments to build a strong nation’

Kolkata: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday emphasised the need for the states to work together for attracting investments and strengthen the country’s economy.

Soren, who attended the eighth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) at the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressed hope that both states would emerge as key investment destinations in India.

Chief Minister Soren addressing the Bengal Global Business Summit here on Wednesday, invited entrepreneurs and investors from India and abroad to explore investment opportunities in Jharkhand.

Highlighting the state’s vast mineral wealth and industrial potential, he stressed the need for stronger inter-state collaboration to drive economic growth.

The summit, hosted by the West Bengal government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has attracted prominent business leaders and investors. Banerjee had extended a special invitation to Soren to attend the summit for regional cooperation in economic development.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Soren said, “With rapid advancements in technology, fostering coordination and participation between states is crucial for building a strong and developed nation. Summits like these play a key role in enhancing trade relations and attracting investment, which in turn fuels growth and innovation.”

Soren also highlighted the strong cultural and economic ties between Jharkhand and West Bengal, stating that initiatives like this summit open new avenues for regional development. “Both states share close historical and economic links. Strengthening this partnership will lead to mutual growth and prosperity,” he remarked.

He expressed hope that engaging with industry leaders at the summit and interacting with them would help shape Jharkhand’s growth trajectory.