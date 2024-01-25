Statehood Day: Himachal Pradesh’s 54-year saga of development and vision

NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh celebrated its 54th Statehood Day on Saturday, marking its journey from the year 1971. Former PM Indira Gandhi had bestowed full statehood upon Himachal Pradesh, marking its historic ascent as India’s eighteenth state.

Indira Gandhi significantly shaped Himachal’s destiny along with the first Chief Minister Yashwant Singh Parmar, a visionary leader, who played a pivotal role in securing full-fledged statehood, stands as a trailblazer.

The state government paid a special tribute to the resilient and hard working people of Himachal in a press statement, whose dedication towards progress has been the driving force. It said that the people of the hilly state’s unwavering commitment deserves heartfelt recognition on this momentous day.

The present state government led by CM Sukhu, since assuming office on December 11 2022, has consistently displayed unwavering dedication. The government has navigated through the challenges, showcasing economic resilience, particularly at a time when the state is under a debt of Rs 75,000 crore inherited from the previous government.

The state was hit with the worst ever natural calamity. The state government rescued over 75,000 stranded tourists and 15,000 vehicles from various locations.

Amidst the wreckage, 2,944 homes lay completely ravaged, while 12,304 suffered partial damage. Responding with unwavering resolve, the government allocated a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore, elevating compensation by 25 times.

Reconstruction aid for houses was increased from Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand to Rs 7 lakh being disbursed to the affected.

In a commitment to comprehensive aid, the government has also orchestrated free ration, cooking gas and monthly financial support in the form of rent of Rs 5,000 in rural and Rs 10,000 in urban areas until March 31, 2024 to the families who were staying in relief camps.

The state government’s reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to the 1.36 lakh NPS employees.

The state government’s unwavering dedication to its citizens is illuminated through the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ initiative, where ministers and MLAs actively engage with communities, swiftly addressing

their concerns.