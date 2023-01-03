State sets up 39 polyhouses covering over 2.4K hectare

kolkata: State Water Resources Investigation and Development department set up 39 polyhouses covering 2,444 hectare of lands and implemented Fisheries Schemes in 1,528 ponds.



The department has been carrying out works on the diversification of crops in 55 areas covering a land of around 160 hectare. New technology has been adopted by the department to ensure the farm lands get an adequate supply of irrigation water.

Training is being provided to around 3,883 farmers. Polyhouses have been constructed as a part of development of infrastructure to ensure water supply to the irrigable lands. The department has come up with various Fisheries Schemes encouraging the local people in the villages to start pisciculture in ponds.

Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's instruction, the State Water Resources Investigation and Development Department is all set to provide water to 3.82 lakh hectare lands especially in those areas where there was a deficit in rainfall this year so that farmers do not face any difficulties in Rabi and Boro cultivation. The WRI & D department will supply water to 2,59,675 hectare lands where famers will cultivate Rabi crops. Out of this, around 99,487 hectare lands will be covered by Tube wells while 1,21,205 hectare lands will get water for irrigation through RLI schemes.Irrigation water will be provided to 34,319 hectare lands through Surface Water Schemes/Water Harvesting Tank (WHT)/Check Dam/Surface Flow Minor Irrigation Scheme (SFMIS). Around 4,664 hectares of land will be provided water from solar schemes (surface and groundwater). To boost up the irrigation sector in Jangalmahal, the Bengal government has set up 50 check dams in Jhargram in the current financial year which is a record of all time. The department has given utmost importance to water preservation for the farmers in the various parts of Bengal especially in the dry areas. Check dams are being constructed in the dry areas.