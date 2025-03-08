‘State progressing at three times on third term’

Chandigarh: Haryana’s is progressing at three times to fulfil its commitments as the Bhartiya Janata Party formed the government for the third time in the state last October.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said this while addressing the Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the Budget session here today.

Dattatraya highlighted the unique steps taken by the government to empower women, including ‘Namo Drone Didi’, a day before the International Women’s Day.

Empowering women and making them self-reliant is a top priority for the government, he said. “The goal of the government is to enable 5 lakh women in the state to become ‘Lakhpati Didi’ with 2 lakh women having already achieved this status. In furtherance of the vision under ‘Namo Drone Didi,’ a target has been set to provide drone pilot training to 5,000 women in the state,” he added.

Besides this, on October 14, 2024, the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers in the state has been increased by Rs. 750, while the honorarium of Anganwadi helpers has been raised by Rs. 400 per month.

He pointed out that Haryana is the first state in the country to implement a comprehensive crèche policy aimed at the welfare of children and the economic empowerment of women.

Currently, 572 Anganwadi cum crèches and 273 standalone crèches are functioning across the state.

He said that the tuition fees for girl students at the undergraduate level is being waived in all government and government-aided colleges. In addition, tuition fees for postgraduate girl students is being waived if their family’s annual income is less than Rs. 1,80,000.

Speaking on the cultural diversity of Indian Dattatraya stated that Indian a vast nation like ours, which encapsulates unity in diversity, our Constitution gives equal rights to every citizen. The entire world witnessed the strength of our great cultural unity during the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj recently.

Laying emphasis on the poor he said that the government has granted rights to the Scheduled Castes, who were deprived till now, by classifying their reservation into two categories. Backward Class-B has been granted a 5 per cent reservation for the post of Sarpanch, while they are now eligible for reservation at the rate of 50 per cent of their population for the post of Panch in Panchayati Raj institutions.

He started the address with announcement of campaign ‘Hamara Samvidhaan - Hamara Samman’. Various programmes are being organised throughout the year in Haryana to raise awareness among the new generation about the duties and rights enshrined in the Constitution, he specified.