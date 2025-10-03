State-level Wildlife Week Celebration 2025’ launched

Chandigarh: The ‘State-level Wildlife Week Celebration 2025’ was organised on Thursday at the Aravalli region near Ram Mandir complex in Manesar, Gurugram. The event aimed to promote wildlife conservation, protect biodiversity, and raise public awareness about environmental protection.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav graced the programme as the Chief Guest, while Haryana Environment, Forest and Wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh presided over the function.

Addressing the gathering, Bhupender Yadav appealed to the residents of Gurugram to contribute at least one hour every Sunday morning to the Green Aravalli Campaign. He said that this small yet consistent effort could significantly increase greenery across the city, reduce pollution and help keep the environment healthy. With collective participation, Gurugram could emerge as a model green and clean city not only nationally but also on the global stage.

The Union minister encouraged people to plant and nurture trees in their homes, neighbourhoods and school premises. He said that the campaign is not just about tree-planting but also about building a deeper bond of responsibility between society and nature. This mission is for the well-being of the present as well as future generations, he added.