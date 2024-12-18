State-level function in Gurugram

Chandigarh: A state-level function will be organised in Gurugram on the occasion of Good Governance Day on December 25 in which Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will participate as the chief guest.

According to a letter issued by the Chief Secretary’s Office, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar will be the chief guest at the district-level function in Faridabad while Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker, Harvinder Kalyan will be the chief guest at the district-level function in Kaithal.

Energy Minister Anil Vij will attend the function in Sirsa, Development and Panchayat Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar in Hisar, Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh in Nuh and School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda will attend the function in Bhiwani as chief

guests.