State-level Basant Fair in Ferozepur on 10 and 11 February

Chandigarh: To promote the traditional and heritage fairs of the state in the country and the world and to further increase the interest of the people towards these fairs, a state level kite flying competition and Basant Mela is being organised under the theme ‘Sabh Se Bada Patangbaaz’ in Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University at Ferozepur on 10th and 11th February 2024, as part of the series of fairs started in the state by Punjab government.



Giving information in this regard, Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs of Punjab, Anmol Gagan Mann said that Ferozepur’s Basant Mela is celebrated with great fanfare and the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has organised this fair at the national and international level. Efforts are being made to promote it, for which kite flying competitions are being conducted during the spring fair.