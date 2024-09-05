State govt will take tough stance on blasphemy: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today said that the state government is determined to give exemplary punishment to the culprits of the incidents of blasphemy and a fresh report on the matter will be filed soon.



Participating in the debate during the Punjab Assembly session, the CM said that the state government has got major clues in the incidents of desecration and the latest report will ensure that the culprits are punished for their crimes.

He said that this report of the state government has already been sent for legal investigation so that those responsible for this crime do not escape from the grip of the law. “The day is not far when the culprits of this heinous crime will be behind bars,” Mann said.

Criticising the previous governments for taking a soft stance on this sensitive issue, the CM said that due to the laxity of these governments, the people responsible for committing unforgivable crimes and hurting the sentiments of Sikhs are still walking free.

Reiterating his government’s determination to bring to justice those responsible for the incidents of indecency in the state, he said: “It is the duty of his government to give severe punishment to those guilty of heinous crimes. Whoever is involved in the crime will be punished severely.”

The CM said that the central government implements its policies without thinking and consulting the people, while on the contrary, the state government makes policies only with the consultation of the people.