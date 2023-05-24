State govt plans 21-day event for T’gana formation day celebrations

Telangana government decided to organise the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day for 21 days from June 2 to 22 on a grand scale. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a high-level review and finalised the schedule of the daily activities during the formation day celebrations.

The daily schedule of the Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations:

On June 2, CM will inaugurate the Telangana formation day decennial celebrations. June 3 will be celebrated as Farmers Day. Safety Day (Suraksha Day) will be observed on June 4. While June 5 will be observed as Vidyuttu Vijayotsavam (Achievements of Energy department). The Industrial Growth Festival will be held on June 6.

On June 7, the State government will celebrate “Irrigation water day” and on June 8, Oorura Cheruvula Panduga (celebrations at Water bodies in every village) will be organised.

Sankshema Sambaralu’ (Celebrations of Welfare programmes), Good Governance Day and Literature Day will be celebrated on June 9, 10 and 11 respectively.

Telangana Run will be held on June 12. And Women’s Welfare Day will be celebrated

on June 13.

Medical Day and Palle Pragati Day will be observed on June 14 and 15 respectively.

Pattana Pragati Day will be celebrated on June 16, while Tribal Festival will be celebrated on June 17.

Drinking Water Festival, Green Festival, Education Day and Spiritual Day will be held on June 18, 19, 20 and 21 respectively.

On the last day, June 22, a program of Martyr’s commemoration day will be held.