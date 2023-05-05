State govt introduces new features in Haryana-eSamiksha portal

Chandigarh: Haryana Government will be introducing a new feature on the Haryana-eSamiksha portal to enable Administrative Secretaries and heads of Departments to monitor the follow-up actions taken on decisions made during their meetings and presentations. This was discussed during a meeting led by the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, along with officers from the Human Resource Department and National Informatics Centre.



Haryana-eSamiksha is a real-time online system designed to monitor follow-up actions taken on decisions made during presentations by Administrative Secretaries and heads of Departments. The system can also be configured to review follow-up actions from other meetings, if necessary.

Kaushal informed that the portal will provide updates on file number, meeting date, chairperson, meeting description, and other documents such as the minutes of the meeting (MOM), which can be accessed by officers of the concerned departments.