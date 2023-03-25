‘State govt duty bound to maintain peace in Punjab’

Jalandhar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Guru Ravidass Bani Adhiyan Centre at Ballan and handed over the first instalment of Rs 25 crore for starting of work to Sant Niranjan Dass ji.

Mann and Kejriwal paid obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan and sought blessings from Chief of Dera Sachkhand Ballan Sant Niranjan Dass ji. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that this Adhiyan Centre will go a long way to undertake extensive research and study of the Bani of Sri Guru Ravidass ji. He said that centre will also be instrumental in propagating the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidass ji, the doyen of Bhakti movement, in every nook and corner of the world.

The chief minister said that he is blessed to have got the opportunity to visit this sacred place which has footsteps of great religious leaders. The chief minister further said that the state government has fulfilled the guarantee of giving 300 units of free electricity per month from July 1.

The CM reiterated that the state government is duty bound to maintain peace, amity and communal harmony in Punjab at all costs. He said that today is the era of education and across the globe the people with knowledge and expertise are recognised due to which the state government is making strenuous efforts to promote education in Punjab.